Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says

Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway.(Lexie Hamil via WLBT)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly collision where a man changing a tire on a highway was killed.

WLBT reports that 27-year-old Robert Hamil died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was changing a flat tire on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus hit Robert Hamil on Highway 16 in Yazoo County during the overnight hours.

The 27-year-old was the father of two girls and graduated from Mississippi College. He was also the son of Bob Hamil, the owner of Mama Hamil’s, a popular southern restaurant in Madison.

“Helping others was a strong trait of Robert, no matter the need or size of the job,” his obituary read. “The day after the tornado struck Rolling Fork, Robert and Lexie [his wife] loaded up construction equipment. They worked and assisted those in need for 16 hours to aid others.”

Robert Hamil’s family said his funeral is scheduled for next week. It will be held at the First Ridgeland Baptist Church, where the family attends.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

