SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Fallen tree creates traffic hazard on Parris Island Gateway

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a fallen tree has caused a traffic hazard in...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a fallen tree has caused a traffic hazard in Burton.(WRDW)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a fallen tree has caused a traffic hazard in Burton.

Deputies say that it happened on Parris Island Gateway at Old Jericho Road.

Both southbound lanes were blocked as of 11:25 a.m. and the South Carolina Department of Transportation was working to clear the roadway.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 188 are...
Coroner IDs victim in I-26 crash near Ridgeville
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales

Latest News

Tens of thousands of runners and walkers will take part in Saturday’s 46th annual Cooper River...
Kioko, Limo win 46th Cooper River Bridge Run
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 188 are...
Coroner IDs victim in I-26 crash near Ridgeville
Police in Charleston and Mount Pleasant have announced road closures ahead of Saturday’s Cooper...
Ravenel Bridge reopens after Cooper River Bridge Run
An estimated 20,000 were registered to walk or run in the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday...
Bett, Degefa win 45th Cooper River Bridge Run