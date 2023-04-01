FIRST ALERT: Fallen tree creates traffic hazard on Parris Island Gateway
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a fallen tree has caused a traffic hazard in Burton.
Deputies say that it happened on Parris Island Gateway at Old Jericho Road.
Both southbound lanes were blocked as of 11:25 a.m. and the South Carolina Department of Transportation was working to clear the roadway.
Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving through the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
