Gamecocks Drop Friday Contest at Mississippi State

By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STARKVILLE  – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell in Southeastern Conference play for the first time this season, dropping a 13-3, 7-inning contest to Mississippi State Friday night (March 31) at Dudy Noble Field.

Carolina opened the game with a Braylen Wimmer solo shot but Mississippi State answered with a run in the first, four in the third and one in the fourth. The Gamecocks scored a pair in the fifth on an RBI single from Evan Stone and a run-scoring double by Wimmer, but the Bulldogs scored seven unanswered for the run-rule win.

Wimmer had two hits and two RBI to lead Carolina’s offense. Noah Hall was tagged with his first loss of the year, allowing five runs on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Wimmer’s leadoff home run was the second of the season for Carolina. Will McGillis led off the Georgia game on March 19 with a home run.
  • Carolina allowed four unearned runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
  • This was Carolina’s first run-rule loss of the season. The Gamecocks are 4-1 in seven-inning contests this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Mississippi State will play the rubber game of the season on Saturday afternoon (April 1) at 3 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. CDT). The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

