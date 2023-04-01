Lowcountry official explains importance of reporting potholes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As spring returns, more Lowcountry residents might be noticing more potholes and even sinkholes in the streets.

It’s no secret that across the Lowcountry potholes, road damage and even sinkholes are common and can even cause damage to cars and headaches for drivers. If you’re wondering why some don’t get fixed in a short amount of time, officials say it comes down to two issues: reporting and money.

One Charleston woman, Bunny Espinosa, says she’s concerned about a pothole near Reid and King Streets. Espinosa says she’s tired of the delayed response from officials and believes they should respond quickly to these types of problems.

“Especially if it’s like such a touristy city, like Charleston was voted one of the highest cities to visit this year I’m pretty sure, so I feel like the state would want to care more about that and make sure it’s up to par if that’s what they’re caring about then they would also try to like fix the road,” Espinosa says.

In the Charleston area, there are some roads maintained by the state department of transportation and other roads by the city, county or other municipalities.

Stormwater Director for the City of Charleston Matthew Fountain says they document each and every issue on the area roads, but he urges people to report them so they can be fixed in a timely manner.

When the City of Charleston receives a report, Fountain says they have one of their field operations inspectors take a look to assess the apparent risk. If it’s something immediately dangerous, the city will use a steel plate to protect the road until a repair can be made. If the damage is far worse, they will close off access to the road, call a contractor and begin working on fixing the problem.

The amount of time it takes the state or a municipality to respond to the issue depends on how dangerous it is, Fountain says. If it’s a minor pothole causing inconvenience and slow traffic, fixing it would depend on crew availability and other factors.

“It does vary. It could be a week or two for something like a small pothole, if not a little bit longer, again after it’s been reported, not from when it exists,” Fountain says, “For a sinkhole, a more significant sinkhole, you’re more likely to get a response between 24-48 hours.”

For less immediate damages, including potholes, Fountain says the city will wait until there are a few more damaged spots in the area so the crews can get to them in the same location before they repair. Fountain says they don’t want to have an expensive crew, truck and vehicle respond to a repair in one location and their next work order is in an entirely different county. Fountain says the crew will potentially spend the day driving rather than repairing and the cost becomes exceedingly high. Fountain says as a government agency, they operate on a limited budget, so they try to balance efficiency and the repairs.

Fountain says once the damage gets reported it gets placed on a list and the city and SCDOT work through that list to do the repair work. If it isn’t reported, it could often take weeks for officials to notice it and add it to the list.

