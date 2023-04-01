SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ninth-Inning Outburst Lifts Gamecocks to Series Win over Mississippi State

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE  – Fueled by a seven-run ninth inning and 17 hits on the day, the University of South Carolina baseball team clinched the three-game series win over Mississippi State with a 14-5 victory Saturday afternoon (April 1) at Dudy Noble Field.

For the second straight day, Braylen Wimmer took the first pitch he saw into the seats in right field, giving the Gamecocks the early 1-0 lead. Gavin Casas then homered after Wimmer to make it 2-0 Gamecocks. Dylan Brewer made it 3-0 in the second with a solo home run to center.

Mississippi State scored the next four runs, taking a one-run lead after six innings of play. Cole Messina’s RBI single tied the game at four in the seventh. Then in the eighth, Ethan Petry’s bases-clearing double gave Carolina a 7-4 lead. The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the eighth before Carolina’s ninth-inning outburst.

Michael Braswell opened the ninth by reaching on an error. A walk and bunt single from Evan Stone followed. Wimmer brought in two with a long single, then Casas and Petry followed with RBI singles. Messina and Caleb Denny had RBI doubles in the frame.

James Hicks earned the win in relief, striking out four and allowing four hits and a run in 2.2 innings. Jack Mahoney struck out three and allowed five hits and an earned run in five innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • The top three in the lineup (Wimmer, Casas and Petry) went 9-for-16 with seven runs and nine RBI.
  • Carolina wins a series in Starkville for the first time since 2011.
  • Wimmer upped his season batting average to .3423 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
  • Petry now leads Carolina with 42 RBI to go along with his .442 batting average.
  • The Carolina pitching staff lowered its ERA to 3.08 in the win.

UP NEXT

Carolina makes its second trip to Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., as the Gamecocks will face North Carolina Tuesday night (April 4) at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 188 are...
Coroner IDs victim in I-26 crash near Ridgeville
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion.
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh

Latest News

Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent
Clemson baseball
No. 2 Wake Forest Completes Sweep With 6-5 Win Over Clemson
Early Runs Lead Delaware Past Charleston Saturday
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston takes a selfie photo for fans after South Carolina...
Aliyah Boston declares for WNBA Draft