SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. *NOTE: This...
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Goose Creek Police say a woman and two youths have been charged in connection with an assault...
Woman, 2 youths charged in Goose Creek attack caught on camera
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game
Eligible businesses were awarded up to $25,000 to offset the losses they experienced during and...
Over $1M in pandemic relief grants could soon be awarded to mom-and-pops
Downtown Charleston business are preparing for a busy weekend during the Cooper River Bridge Run
Downtown businesses prepare for Cooper River Bridge Run weekend
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado