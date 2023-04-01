Strong to severe storms possible later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This morning will be dry and breezy with temperatures in the 60s. No weather worries, other than the wind, if you are running or walking the Cooper River Bridge Run! The rain chance will increase in the afternoon as a line of strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms develop in the Midlands and march toward the coast. Rain and storms are possible between 2-8pm Saturday. If you are heading to the Flowertown Festival, make sure you pay close attention to the weather, which could change rapidly, Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are all possible in any storm. The weather will calm down later Saturday evening leading to a sunny and comfortable Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be typical spring weather with a mix of sun and clouds and a few pop-up thunderstorms possible with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers and storms possible each day.

TODAY: Warm and Breezy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 56.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 55.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 86, Low 68.

