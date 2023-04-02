SC Lottery
Back-to-Back Shutouts Prime Stingrays for Sunday Clinch

The Stingrays earn a 3-0 win in Ft. Wayne on Saturday
The Stingrays earn a 3-0 win in Ft. Wayne on Saturday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, IN – Clay Stevenson stopped all 24 shots he faced as the South Carolina Stingrays (39-21-4-1) shut out the Fort Wayne Komets (32-26-4-3) by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The win brings the Stingrays within one point of clinching the first spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the South Division.

South Carolina took a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period on Kevin O’Neil’s fourth goal of the weekend. O’Neil sent a shot that deflected off a Fort Wayne defender and bounced past Rylan Parenteau for the advantage.

Austin Magera doubled the lead nearly six minutes later as he slid a shot through the five-hole of Parenteau for his sixth goal of the year. Bear Hughes fed Magera inside the right circle where the rookie gave the Stingrays a 2-0 advantage.

Max Humitz expanded the lead to three goals with 2:57 left in the opening stanza as he followed up his shot with a second attempt that squeezed past Parenteau for the 3-0 lead. The tally for Humitz extended his point streak to seven straight games.

That was all the scoring the Stingrays would need as they limited the Komets to 24 shots. South Carolina has held opponents scoreless in the first two games of the weekend, turning back all 41 attempts seen on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Stingrays finish off a three-game trip of the Midwest tomorrow evening as they head to the Huntington Center to take on the Toledo Walleye beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

