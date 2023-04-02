SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel falls to Samford, 10-4 on Saturday

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got solo home runs from Travis Lott and Anthony Badala in a 10-4 setback to Samford Saturday afternoon inside Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 10, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (14-12, 1-4), Samford (15-12, 4-1)

Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Series: Samford leads 2-0

How it Happened

  • Samford got on the board in the first inning on a RBI triple from Stephen Klein and a run-scoring single from John Anderson.
  • Samford added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Lucas Steele.
  • The Citadel got on the board in the fourth on a leadoff home run to left field from Travis Lott.
  • Samford got the run back in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer from Andrew Bennett.
  • Anthony Badala hit the second home run of the game for the Bulldogs to left field with one out in the fifth.
  • Samford was able to score a run in the fifth, and add three more in the seventh to extend the advantage.
  • The Citadel got back on the board in the eighth on a RBI groundout from Dylan Costa.
  • Samford pushed across two more runs in the eighth before the Bulldogs came back with the final run of the game in the ninth inning. Matthew Lively started the ninth by drawing a walk and Garrett Dill followed with a base hit. Sawyer Reeves was able to drive in Lively with a base hit through the left side.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel collected 10 hits with a trio of players having multi-hit games.
  • Travis Lott led the way by going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run.
  • Wells Sykes and Dylan Costa each added two hits.
  • The Citadel had three of its four pinch hitters in the ninth inning reach.
  • Ben Hutchins (3-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
  • Brody Westbrooks (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings to pick up the victory.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Tens of thousands of runners and walkers will take part in Saturday’s 46th annual Cooper River...
Kioko, Limo win 46th Cooper River Bridge Run
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 188 are...
Coroner IDs victim in I-26 crash near Ridgeville
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
Mary Wilcox says she is fighting to get her grandson out of a youth residential treatment...
Worried grandmother fights to remove grandson, 12, from Lowcountry facility

Latest News

Charleston Southern baseball
CSU comes up short at Campbell on Saturday, 8-6
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 19 Chants Erase Eight-Run Deficit in 10-8 Win at GSU
The Stingrays earn a 3-0 win in Ft. Wayne on Saturday
Back-to-Back Shutouts Prime Stingrays for Sunday Clinch
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent