The Citadel falls to Samford, 10-4 on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got solo home runs from Travis Lott and Anthony Badala in a 10-4 setback to Samford Saturday afternoon inside Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 10, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (14-12, 1-4), Samford (15-12, 4-1)

Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Series: Samford leads 2-0

How it Happened

Samford got on the board in the first inning on a RBI triple from Stephen Klein and a run-scoring single from John Anderson.

Samford added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Lucas Steele.

The Citadel got on the board in the fourth on a leadoff home run to left field from Travis Lott.

Samford got the run back in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer from Andrew Bennett.

Anthony Badala hit the second home run of the game for the Bulldogs to left field with one out in the fifth.

Samford was able to score a run in the fifth, and add three more in the seventh to extend the advantage.

The Citadel got back on the board in the eighth on a RBI groundout from Dylan Costa.