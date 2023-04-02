The Citadel falls to Samford, 10-4 on Saturday
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got solo home runs from Travis Lott and Anthony Badala in a 10-4 setback to Samford Saturday afternoon inside Joe Lee Griffin Field.
Game Information
Score: Samford 10, The Citadel 4
Records: The Citadel (14-12, 1-4), Samford (15-12, 4-1)
Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Series: Samford leads 2-0
How it Happened
- Samford got on the board in the first inning on a RBI triple from Stephen Klein and a run-scoring single from John Anderson.
- Samford added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Lucas Steele.
- The Citadel got on the board in the fourth on a leadoff home run to left field from Travis Lott.
- Samford got the run back in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer from Andrew Bennett.
- Anthony Badala hit the second home run of the game for the Bulldogs to left field with one out in the fifth.
- Samford was able to score a run in the fifth, and add three more in the seventh to extend the advantage.
- The Citadel got back on the board in the eighth on a RBI groundout from Dylan Costa.
- Samford pushed across two more runs in the eighth before the Bulldogs came back with the final run of the game in the ninth inning. Matthew Lively started the ninth by drawing a walk and Garrett Dill followed with a base hit. Sawyer Reeves was able to drive in Lively with a base hit through the left side.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel collected 10 hits with a trio of players having multi-hit games.
- Travis Lott led the way by going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run.
- Wells Sykes and Dylan Costa each added two hits.
- The Citadel had three of its four pinch hitters in the ninth inning reach.
- Ben Hutchins (3-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
- Brody Westbrooks (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings to pick up the victory.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.