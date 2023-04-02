CofC Comes Up Short in Extra Innings At Delaware

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware outlasted a Charleston comeback effort Sunday taking a 4-3 win in 13 innings on a pinch-hit, two-out single.

Leading Off

Final Score: Delaware 4, Charleston 3

Location: Bob Hannah Stadium | Newark, Del.

Records: Delaware (13-14, 5-4 CAA), Charleston (16-11, 7-5 CAA)

How It Happened

Both teams would trade zeros in the first three extra innings and strand multiple runners in scoring position before Delaware got a pinch-hit walk off single from Eric Ludman.

Delaware pushed across the first three runs of the game posting two in the second and one in the third for the 3-0 lead.

Notes

Charleston played their first extra inning affair on the road this season after playing the first three at Patriots Point.

Sunday’s 13-inning contest marked the fourth time the Cougars have played at least 11 and second to last 13 innings.

William Privette matched a career-high six strikeouts tossing 5.1 innings of relief to keep the Delaware offense off key and allow Charleston to post runs in the eighth and ninth to force extras.