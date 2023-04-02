CofC Comes Up Short in Extra Innings At Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware outlasted a Charleston comeback effort Sunday taking a 4-3 win in 13 innings on a pinch-hit, two-out single.
Leading Off
Final Score: Delaware 4, Charleston 3
Location: Bob Hannah Stadium | Newark, Del.
Records: Delaware (13-14, 5-4 CAA), Charleston (16-11, 7-5 CAA)
How It Happened
- Delaware pushed across the first three runs of the game posting two in the second and one in the third for the 3-0 lead.
- Cam Dean doubled to lead off the fifth then came home on an RBI single from JT Marr to bring the College of Charleston back within two.
- Jared Kirven’s RBI groundout in the eighth brought Charleston back within a run at 3-2.
- Cole Mathis delivered the game-tying hit with two outs in the top of the ninth to score Will Baumhofer and make it 3-3.
- Both teams would trade zeros in the first three extra innings and strand multiple runners in scoring position before Delaware got a pinch-hit walk off single from Eric Ludman.
Notes
- Charleston played their first extra inning affair on the road this season after playing the first three at Patriots Point.
- Sunday’s 13-inning contest marked the fourth time the Cougars have played at least 11 and second to last 13 innings.
- William Privette matched a career-high six strikeouts tossing 5.1 innings of relief to keep the Delaware offense off key and allow Charleston to post runs in the eighth and ninth to force extras.
- Sunday’s loss was the first for Charleston in extra innings this season after taking the first three in walkoff fashion from Patriots Point. All four of Charleston’s extra inning contests have come in CAA play.
Up Next
Wofford comes to Patriots Point for a Tuesday afternoon contest to start a five game homestand for Charleston. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
