1 displaced by McClellanville mobile home fire

Crews responded to 10715 N. Hwy. 17 for a structure fire in a double-wide mobile home.
Crews responded to 10715 N. Hwy. 17 for a structure fire in a double-wide mobile home.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says one person is without their home after a Sunday mobile home fire.

Crews responded to 10715 N. Hwy. 17 for a structure fire in a double-wide mobile home. That is in the McClellanville area.

The fire district did not say at what time they responded to the structure fire.
The fire district did not say at what time they responded to the structure fire.

The fire district says the fire was contained to the kitchen area, and no one was hurt.

The scene is still active, according to firefighters. They also say one person was displaced.

