CSU comes up short at Campbell on Saturday, 8-6

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball
By CSU Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Charleston Southern made some noise in the ninth frame on the road Saturday evening as Bryce Brock used a grand slam to bring the Bucs to within two, but Campbell did enough to see through an 8-6 victory in Buies Creek.

Campbell (21-4, 8-0 Big South) saw the first two runs of the contest come in the third frame, as Bryce Arnold’s two-bagger down the line in right was enough to score two and put the Camels up early. The Camels would add two more as Drake Pierson and Lawson Harrill each added solo shots to double the advantage.

Charleston Southern (12-15, 4-4 Big South) would cut the lead in half in the seventh frame as Nico Regino came up big with a single to right to score Ike George before Chandler Tuupo’s ground ball on the infield was enough to score Tyrell Brewer and put the Bucs right back in it.

The Camels would answer in the same frame, though, as they would add four more to make it an 8-2 contest.Arnold had his name called on again as a double steal resulted in him scoring before L Jordan came up with three runs on a single swing. Jordan’s shot was the third home run of the game for Campbell.

The Buccaneers were not quite done, as the ninth inning was a big frame. Brock came on in pinch-hit form and certainly made the most of it, hitting a grand slam to score Regino, Brewer and George and bring the tying run on deck for the visitors. It would chase the Campbell starter, but that would be as close as Charleston Southern would get.

Kaleb Kill (L, 3-2) gets the loss for Charleston Southern, going three innings in the start, giving up three earned on three hits and three walks to add to a strike out. Evan Truitt collected 12 outs for the Bucs, giving up just one earned on seven hits and four punchies before Eddie Olsen was called on to get the final three outs, as he surrendered just a hit in four batters faced.

Chance Daquila (W, 7-0) gets the win for Campbell, being charged with all six earned across 8.1 innings of work. Ty Cummings collected the save after he was called on to get the final two outs, retiring the only two hitters he saw for his second save on the year.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern looks to leave Buies Creek with a win on Sunday as the finale of the three-game Big South set comes at 1:00 p.m. from Buies Creek.

