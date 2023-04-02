High pressure to bring sunshine and cooler temperatures today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is moving into the Lowcountry, which means we will see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s, very comfortable! Monday and Tuesday will be typical spring weather with a mix of sun and clouds and a few pop-up thunderstorms possible with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers and storms possible each day. Rain and storm chances increase later in the week thanks to another cold front.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 55.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 86, Low 68.

