No. 19 Chants Erase Eight-Run Deficit in 10-8 Win at GSU

ATLANTA – The No. 19 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers scored the final 10 runs of the contest, including six runs in the top of the sixth inning to erase an eight-run deficit in a 10-8 come-from-behind win over Georgia State on Saturday night at the GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta, Ga.

Highlighted by a grand slam by Ty Dooley in the sixth inning, the bullpen also did its job, firing 6.0-scoreless innings to help complete the comeback win.

With the win, the Chants clinched the series win over the Panthers, the third Sun Belt Conference series win for the Men in Teal on the season.

Since Georgia State swept Coastal in a three-game series last year in Conway, S.C., from April 8-10, the Chanticleers have now won nine-straight Sun Belt Conference series and moved to 22-4 overall in its last 26 regular-season conference games.

With the six-run sixth inning, the Chants are now 14-0 on the year when posting a big inning of four runs or more in an inning for the game, while with the two home runs CCU, is now 13-2 overall when launching two or more home runs in a game this season.

Coastal also improved to 14-0 on the year when scoring 10 runs or more in a game and a perfect 8-0 overall when not committing an error in the field.

The bullpen was called into action early, as Colin Yablonski, Darin Horn, and Teddy Sharkey combined to allow just one run on only three hits, two walks, and 15 strikeouts over the final 7.0 innings.

Overall, the Chanticleers’ pitching staff struck out a season-high 18 hitters in the win.

Yablonski (2-1) earned the win, as he stopped the bleeding in the third inning and gave up just one run on two hits and two walks, and struck out a career-high seven hitters over 3.0 innings.

Horn then fired 3.0-scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and striking out five to bridge the gap to Sharkey (5), who struck out the side on 12 pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up his fifth save of the year.

The loss fell to GSU reliever Zach Ottinger (0-4), as the right-hander did not get an out in his outing, giving up one run on two walks and two wild pitches in the sixth inning.

CCU’s offense again did damage with two outs, as the Chants hit .400 (6-for-15) with two outs in the inning and drove in four two-out RBIs for the game compared to Georgia State going 0-for-9 (.000) at the plate with two outs.

Dooley (1-for-5, GS, 4 RBIs, run) provided the fireworks with a grand slam, the fourth of the season for the Chants this year, while senior Graham Brown (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) continued to swing a hot bat with two more extra-base hits and two RBIs.

Derek Bender (3-for-5, 2B, 2 runs) had another multi-hit game with three base knocks, while both Nick Lucky (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB) and Blake Barthol (1-for-5, RBI) drove in one RBI in the win.

GSU’s offense was powered by the home run ball, as seven of its eight runs came off of three home runs. Colin Hynek (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, run) blasted a three-run home run in the third, while Luke Boynton (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Second baseman Taylor Shultz (1-for-2, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) also hit a two-run home run in the loss.

The two teams combined for 14 stolen bases, led by Coastal’s Payton Eeles with a game-high four stolen bases, which was just one shy of the school record of five held by Jon Humay versus North Carolina A&T in 1999.

It would be the Panthers that would pounce out to an early lead in Saturday’s contest, as the home team scored one run in the bottom of the first on a Boynton double and a Cameron Jones RBI single to take an early 1-0 lead.

After the Chants stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the second, the Panthers used a pair of two-run home runs from Shultz and Boynton in the bottom half of the inning to run out to a 5-0 lead after two innings of play.

With the wind swirling in Panthersville, the Panthers added to their lead in their next at-bat on a three-run home run by Hynek to push the lead to 8-0 heading into the fourth inning.

CCU’s offense broke through in the top of the fourth inning, as Bender got the rally going with a two-out double to left field. Lucky followed with a rocket off the top of the wall in right-center field for an RBI double to plate Bender, which Brown topped with a two-run home run over the wall in left field to cut into the Georgia State lead at 8-3.

Yablonski, who entered the game in the bottom of the third inning, settled in after giving up a home run and walk to the first two batters he faced, to strike out seven of the next 11 Georgia State hitters, including the side in the bottom of the fifth inning, to keep the Chants within in striking distance going into the top of the sixth inning.

Following Yablonski’s three strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth, the Chants’ offense continued its comeback fight with a six-run sixth inning to take their first lead of the game at 9-8.

The Chants loaded the bases on two singles and a walk for Dooley, who blasted a grand slam to left-center field, the first of his career, to clear the bases and close the deficit to just one run at 8-7.

GSU’s starting pitcher Ryan Watson struck out the next hitter for the second out in the inning, however, the Coastal offense was not done as Eeles was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive.

After a Panthers’ pitching change, Eeles stole second and then swiped third to put the tying run 90 feet away. The two stolen bases proved to be huge, as after Chad Born drew a walk, the first pitch to Caden Bodine got away from the Georgia State catcher to allow Eeles to score from third to tie the game up at 8-8.

On the play, Born raced all the way around to third base, which again proved to be a huge play, as three pitches later he would score from third on a wild pitch himself to push the Chants in front 9-8.

Horn picked up where Yablonski left off, as the sophomore hurler threw 3.0-scoreless innings with five strikeouts over the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to keep the visitors in front going into the final inning of play.

Looking to an insurance run, the Chants did just that, as Lucky drew a lead-off walk, stole second, and then moved up to third on a passed ball. He would then score on an infield single from Barthol to give the visitors breathing room at 10-8.

The insurance run was not needed, however, as Sharkey used just 12 pitches to strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the come-from-behind road win.

Coastal (17-7, 6-2 Sun Belt) will go for the series sweep of Georgia State (14-13, 4-4 Sun Belt) tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

