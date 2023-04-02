No. 19 Chants Sweep Georgia State With 8-6 10-Inning Win

ATLANTA – Behind two home runs from senior Zack Beach and a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning from super senior Nick Lucky, the No. 19 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers came back from a 6-3 deficit in the ninth inning to score the final five runs of the game to defeat Georgia State 8-6 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, Ga.

With the win, the Chants completed the sweep of the Panthers and moved to 4-0 on their current five-game road trip.

The series sweep is the second three-game series sweep of the season for the Chants, who swept Davidson in three games at home on March 3-5.

Since Georgia State swept Coastal in a three-game series last year in Conway, S.C., from April 8-10, the Chanticleers have now won nine-straight Sun Belt Conference series and moved to 23-4 overall in its last 27 regular-season conference games. With the three home runs by CCU, the Chants are now 14-2 overall when launching two or more home runs in a game this season.

Beach (3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) led the Coastal offense with three extra-base hits and three RBIs and hit two home runs in the same game for the second time this season (versus No. 19 Campbell on March 14). Fellow veterans Lucky (3-for-5, HR, RBI, run) and Payton Eeles (2-for-4, RBI) had multiple base hits each, while Caden Bodine (0-for-4, SF, RBI), Graham Brown (0-for-3, SF, BB, RBI, 2 runs), and Ty Dooley (1-for-4, SF, RBI, run) each had a sacrifice fly.

Three Panthers had two hits each in Cameron Jones (2-for-6, HR, RBI, 2 runs), Will Mize (2-for-4, 2B, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), and Michael Maginnis (2-for-5, RBI), who combined for four of the six RBIs for the game.

Will Smith (2-1) picked up the win for Coastal, as he entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the bases loaded. He fired 2.2-scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out two hitters out of the bullpen.

CCU starting pitcher Jack Billings had a great outing in his second start of the season, as the super senior surrendered just one run on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over a career-high 5.0-complete innings of work to start the game.

Georgia State used seven pitchers on the day, with the loss going to Brooks Gorman (1-1). The fourth pitcher out of the bullpen, Gorman allowed two runs on one hit and two walks over 1.0 inning of work.

Down to their final three outs of the game in the top of the ninth and trailing 6-3, the Chants refused to throw in the towel and battled back to tie the game up on a two-run home run by Beach, his second home run of the game, and then an RBI single up the middle from Eeles to stay alive at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Smith then pitched around two base hits in the bottom of the ninth, picking up a strikeout to end the inning and send the game into extra innings.

With one out in the top of the 10th inning, Lucky hit a monster solo home run to center field to give the Chants the lead at 7-6. Having blown a one-run lead earlier in the game, the Men in Teal took advantage of back-to-back walks and a wild pitch to go up by two runs at 8-6 on a sacrifice fly from Dooley.

The Panthers would put the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom half of the inning only to see Smith strike out Jones to end the game with the Chants on top 8-6.

Coastal’s offense again got off to a slow start to the Sunday contest, as the Chants recorded just two hits over the first four innings and stranded one runner on base in the top of the second inning.

GSU’s offense wasn’t much better with only three hits over that span, however, the Panthers were able to push across one run on back-to-back base hits in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Billings, who threw a 1-2-3 inning in the first, bounced back from allowing the run in the second inning to face just three batters in the third with the help of a 6-4-3 double play and pitched around a walk in the fourth frame to keep the Chants down just one heading into the fifth inning.

With one swing of the bat, CCU’s Beach tied the game up in the top of the fifth with an opposite-field solo home run with two outs in the inning to put the score at 1-1. The blast was Beach’s seventh home run of the season and second of the weekend.

After Coastal stranded the go-ahead run on third base in the top of the sixth, the first batter for the Panthers in the bottom half of the inning in Jones hit a solo home run to left field to put the home team back in front at 2-1 with three innings left in the contest.

The Men in Teal got the run back in the next half inning, as Derek Bender started the top of the seventh with a single. After advancing to second base on a balk and then to third base on a fly out to center field, Brown hit a deep sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Bender and knot the score back up at 2-2 heading into the seventh-inning stretch.

CCU’s Davis Tyndall (1.0 IP) pitched around a hit batter in the bottom of the seventh to keep the score tied going into the eighth frame where the Chants struck again to take their first lead of the game on a Blake Barthol double, a GSU passed ball, and a sacrifice fly by Bodine to put the visitors in front 3-2.

However, the lead did not last for long, as the Panthers loaded the bases on a single, walk, and an infield single to start the bottom half of the eighth inning. Mize then hit a single to left-center field to score two runners and give the home team back the lead at 4-3.

The Panthers kept the inning going with an infield bunt single and a bases-loaded walk to increase their lead to 5-3 before adding another run on a sacrifice fly to double the Chants up at 6-3.

The Chants left seven runners on base, five fewer than the Panthers’ 12 stranded.

Coastal (18-7, 7-2 Sun Belt) will wrap up its current five-game road trip at Clemson (16-13, 2-7 ACC) on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. ET.

