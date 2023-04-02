SC Lottery
Report of armed home invasion at Summerville apartment unfounded, police say

Police responded to the Bryant Apartment complex on Marymeade Drive.
Police responded to the Bryant Apartment complex on Marymeade Drive.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say an apartment was evacuated Sunday afternoon after reports of a home invasion involving people with firearms.

Police responded to the Bryant Apartment complex on Marymeade Drive.

At the scene, they evacuated the home to “ensure everyone was safe,” the department stated in a tweet.

After investigating, officers say they found “no sign” of a home invasion.

Everyone was then allowed back into their homes, according to police.

