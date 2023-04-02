Report of armed home invasion at Summerville apartment unfounded, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say an apartment was evacuated Sunday afternoon after reports of a home invasion involving people with firearms.

Police responded to the Bryant Apartment complex on Marymeade Drive.

At the scene, they evacuated the home to “ensure everyone was safe,” the department stated in a tweet.

After investigating, officers say they found “no sign” of a home invasion.

Everyone was then allowed back into their homes, according to police.

There is a heavy police presence in the Bryant Apartment complex in Summerville. One apartment has been evacuated. There is no threat to the public at this time. #chsnews — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) April 2, 2023

