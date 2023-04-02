SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Witness claims suspect, 18, acted in self-defense in Andrews stabbing

Georgetown County deputies say an 18-year-old is charged with stabbing a man in the chest.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - An incident report is providing new information on a Thursday morning stabbing in the Andrews area that left a man hurt.

Dallas Ray Cooper, 18, is charged with first-degree assault in connection to the stabbing, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The sheriff’s office responded at 8:24 a.m. to 1046 Indian Hut Rd. Originally it was a domestic call, but authorities were told the situation evolved into a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the suspect unarmed inside the home. He was placed in handcuffs for detainment and later arrested, according to an incident report.

A witness to the stabbing claimed it was done in self-defense, the report states.

At the time, the 47-year-old victim, who authorities say was stabbed in the chest, was not at the home and had already been taken to the hospital by helicopter. The man was treated and released shortly after.

Investigators met up with the victim when he returned home. Authorities asked about the knife that was used, and the victim described a long thin knife with a white handle. A knife that looked “washed off” with that description was found in the drying rack next to the sink, according to deputies.

Cooper was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
The earthworks and moat that made up the Fort Pemberton’s defenses are still visible to this day.
Charleston moving forward on plans to convert former Confederate fort
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 188 are...
Coroner IDs victim in I-26 crash near Ridgeville
Luz Myriam Torres, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with four counts of tax evasion.
Lowcountry store owner accused of underreporting millions in sales
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh

Latest News

This comes after several recent inmate deaths and political pressure mounting against the...
Sheriff says she’s hamstrung in finding replacement for jail medical provider
Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a fallen tree has caused a traffic hazard in...
FIRST ALERT: Fallen tree creates traffic hazard on Parris Island Gateway
Police in Charleston and Mount Pleasant have announced road closures ahead of Saturday’s Cooper...
Ravenel Bridge reopens after Cooper River Bridge Run