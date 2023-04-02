Report: Witness claims suspect, 18, acted in self-defense in Andrews stabbing

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - An incident report is providing new information on a Thursday morning stabbing in the Andrews area that left a man hurt.

Dallas Ray Cooper, 18, is charged with first-degree assault in connection to the stabbing, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The sheriff’s office responded at 8:24 a.m. to 1046 Indian Hut Rd. Originally it was a domestic call, but authorities were told the situation evolved into a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the suspect unarmed inside the home. He was placed in handcuffs for detainment and later arrested, according to an incident report.

A witness to the stabbing claimed it was done in self-defense, the report states.

At the time, the 47-year-old victim, who authorities say was stabbed in the chest, was not at the home and had already been taken to the hospital by helicopter. The man was treated and released shortly after.

Investigators met up with the victim when he returned home. Authorities asked about the knife that was used, and the victim described a long thin knife with a white handle. A knife that looked “washed off” with that description was found in the drying rack next to the sink, according to deputies.

Cooper was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.