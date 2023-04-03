SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Big warm-up before a wet, cooler Easter weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will increase today and one or two showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Most of you will stay dry with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 73.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 64.

EASTER: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 66.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent
Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Mary Wilcox says she is fighting to get her grandson out of a youth residential treatment...
Worried grandmother fights to remove grandson, 12, from Lowcountry facility

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
High pressure to bring sunshine and cooler temperatures today!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast