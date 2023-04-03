Big warm-up before a wet, cooler Easter weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will increase today and one or two showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Most of you will stay dry with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 73.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 64.

EASTER: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 66.

