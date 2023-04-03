Bucs Fall Victim to Early Frames in Series Finale at #15 Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Charleston Southern fell victim to damage done in early frames as Campbell used the first four innings to take control of the series finale Sunday en route to a 9-1 victory.

Campbell (22-4, 9-0 Big South) found the first runs of the game come in the home-half of the first. Jarrod Belbin led the game off with a solo shot and Drake Pierson doubled the advantage with a two-bagger down the line in left. The Camels would add two more in the frame to leave the first up 4-0.

The three following frames saw Campbell find more success at the plate as the Camels would find two runs in the second and one each in the third and fourth. It was a mix as for the ways the runs came across, as two came from Charleston Southern miscues while the other two came from swings.

The Camels ended up scoring their final run of the contest in the sixth inning, as Chandler Riley was the beneficiary of an unearned run on a Buccaneer miscue to round out the scoring summary for the home team.

Charleston Southern (12-16, 4-5 Big South) would again use the late frames for its noise on the offensive side of the ball. Ike George plated Nicholas Fazzari in the eighth on an infield hit to represent the lone Buccaneer run. Casey Asman impressed at the plate as well for the Bucs, as he finished with two hits in as many at-bats.

Sam Massey (L, 0-3) gets the loss for Charleston Southern, getting five outs in his start while being charged with four earned on five hits and a walk. Zac Robinson was then called on to get the next four outs as his line finished with one earned on one hit and two strikeouts. Dylan Matsuoka was the only other CSU arm to work longer than an inning the rest of the way, as he went two complete, being tagged for one earned but collecting three punchies along the way. Ryan Daugherty, Ryan Gleason and Daniel Padysak each were called on to throw an inning to close the book for CSU.

Cade Boxrucker (W, 1-1) gets the win for Campbell after coming on in the fifth frame and tossing three scoreless innings. Cameron O’Brien got the start and went four, giving up the two hits and striking out four.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern again skips the midweek contest and will play hosts to Winthrop in the next Big South series for the Bucs. With it being Easter weekend, the weekend slate moves up a day as the opener comes on Thursday, April 6 and will feature a 5:00 p.m. first pitch. Friday will also see a 5:00 p.m. first pitch before the finale on Saturday carries a 1:30 p.m. start time. Each of the three contests will come from Nielsen Field.

