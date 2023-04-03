Charleston Co. School District moves to dismiss lawsuit by former staff attorney

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by their former staff attorney.

Mercedes Pinckney Reese began working for the Charleston County School District in July of 2021, but the district ended her employment in Nov. 2022. Now she’s suing Superintendent Don Kennedy and the school board, although they argue she shouldn’t legally be able to do that.

The district cited a personnel issue as the reason behind the firing. But the termination letter obtained by Live 5 News from Kennedy said that he determined she was “not satisfactorily performing” the duties in her job description.

The firing came after Pinckney Rose sent what she called a ‘fate sealing’ four-page email to board members and the superintendent laying out a list of issues with Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department.

Pinckney Reese filed a suit in February alleging that Kennedy retaliated against her in violation of her right to free speech and claimed that the board violated her contract of employment.

In the district’s motion to dismiss filed March 21, they say the school board is not a legal entity subject to suit, so Pinckney Reese’s complaint against the board should be dismissed.

The district also goes on to say that Pinckney Reese’s complaint against Kennedy fails to state facts sufficient to establish a violation of her free speech because her speech was made as a government employee, rather than a private citizen. Therefore, the district says Kennedy is entitled to qualified immunity and immune from the suit.

Charleston County School District spokesperson Andy Pruitt released this statement in regard to the suit:

Charleston County School District and Ms. Pinckney Reese parted ways professionally on November 29, 2022. Superintendent Kennedy and the entire CCSD staff wished her well; we did not want to comment further on personnel matters. However, in light of this lawsuit, we do not believe there is any merit to Ms. Pinckney Reese’s claims, and the district looks forward to a quick resolution in its favor. It is important to note this lawsuit was referred to our insurer, the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust, which assigned outside counsel to represent CCSD.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.