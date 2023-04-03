Charleston Police searching for burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man they are looking for in the burglary of a downtown business.

Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at approximately $22,800.

Police say he appears to be between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall; with a medium build and a short haircut with facial hair. He was shown in surveillance stills wearing a black NASA T-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.