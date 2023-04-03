SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police searching for burglary suspect

Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at...
Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at approximately $22,800.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man they are looking for in the burglary of a downtown business.

Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at approximately $22,800.

Police say he appears to be between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall; with a medium build and a short haircut with facial hair. He was shown in surveillance stills wearing a black NASA T-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Anthony Danny Mason, 51, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two...
McClellanville man arrested after domestic violence incident, deputies say
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
No Fooling: Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in SC
A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning...
‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win