The Citadel swept at Samford with an 8-2 loss on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel baseball team wrapped up its three-game series at Samford with an 8-2 setback Sunday afternoon inside Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 8, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (14-13, 1-5), Samford (16-12, 5-1)

Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Series: Samford wins series 3-0

How it Happened

The Citadel got on the board in the second inning after Travis Elliott was hit by a pitch and scored from second on a base hit from Anthony Badala.

Samford tied the game in the fifth as Aaron Walton drove in a run with a double to left.

The Citadel quickly regained the lead in the sixth when Crosby Jones led off the inning with a single up the middle and scored on Noah Mitchell’s two-out single.

Samford took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth with three runs on a double, triple and sacrifice fly.

Samford extended its lead with four runs in the eighth inning.

Inside the Box Score

Noah Mitchell paced the offense with a pair of hits, including a RBI single in the sixth.

Travis Lott drew a pair of walks to extend his streak of reaching safely to 37-straight games.

Sawyer Reeves moved into the leadoff spot and started the game with a base hit.

Matthew Lively reached in a pair of at-bats, drawing a walk and singling to right center.

Cameron Reeves (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season after surrendering four runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Will Lynch (2-2) picked up the victory after allowing two runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Ben Petschke (6) threw the final 2.1 innings to earn the save.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to Riley Park to face Winthrop on April 4 at 5 p.m.

