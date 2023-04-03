City of Charleston to review planning for proposed redevelopment project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston Planning Commission will review the South Carolina Ports Authority’s presentation of the Union Pier Redevelopment plan this week.

In that presentation, city officials will go over the design, height and density aspects of the project which sits on 70 acres of land.

Union Pier is located on the eastern portion of the peninsula and runs along Washington and Concord Streets, close to the South Carolina Aquarium. One group, in particular, is making it a point to keep the Holy City’s historical nature alive during new development

The Preservation Society of Charleston said it would like to slow the development process down making sure people’s opinions are heard, while still reflecting the historical context and fine green design of downtown Charleston.

The Preservation Society of Charleston said they have been working with partners from the Historic Charleston Foundation and the Coastal Conservation League to push the city, development team and planning commission to slow the Union Pier development process down.

They said their combined efforts are to ensure the project fits with the city’s flood management plan.

There have also been concerns that the project will have an impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

Preservation Society of Charleston Director of Public Affairs Sam Spence said, at a city agenda meeting in March, the development proposed showed buildings were too tall for the city.

“From the beginning, we’ve been pushing for a considerate approach for developing the property that incorporates a lot of green space, incorporates a lot of residents serving uses that don’t necessarily just prioritize tourism destinations or attractions,” Spence said. “We want this to be a place that all Charlestinions can be proud of and look forward to going to.”

The meeting will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Gaillard Center and written comments must be submitted by Wednesday at noon. Click here to submit a written comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.