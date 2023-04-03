SC Lottery
Deadline passes for Brittanee Drexel’s killer to file response to wrongful death lawsuit

Raymond Moody
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who admitted to kidnapping, raping and killing a teenage girl while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, has not responded to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him.

The mother of Brittanee Drexel, Dawn Pleckan, filed the lawsuit against Raymond Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Brittanee Drexel
According to new documents filed on the public index, Moody was served with the paperwork on Feb. 21 at McCormick Correctional Institution.

He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit.

But an “entry of default” shows that “no answer or other responsive pleading has been filed, and accordingly enters default against the Defendant, Raymond Douglas Moody.”

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained that this means Moody is not contesting anything that was alleged in the wrongful death lawsuit against him.

He said Pleckan will receive a judgment that will determine the amount of money owed.

Drexel, who was originally from New York, vanished on April 25, 2009 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach.

It wasn’t until 13 years later, in May 2022, that Moody confessed to law enforcement that he had kidnapped, raped and killed Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County.

He led law enforcement to the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County where her remains were found.

