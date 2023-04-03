Former CSU, College of Charleston student caddying for his brother at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCSC) - The first day of practice rounds have started in Augustana, and Dustin Johnson is always a fan favorite.

Dustin Johnson’s caddy, Austin knows the famed golfer better than most. Austin is the former PGA tour player’s brother and is working his golf bag during the practice rounds at Augusta National.

“We always have high expectations coming into the Masters, and any other majors,” Austin said.

Austin played basketball for Charleston Southern University and later attended the College of Charleston. He says he’s very excited about the Cougar’s hard work this year making the NCAA tournament and was rooting for the team to do well against San Diego State University in the first round.

”They played great against San Diego State. San Diego State is a heck of a team they made it all the way to the finals. So, we’ll see what happens tonight. Incredible year for the Cougs. I’m happy to see them get there and I’m pulling for them.” Austin said.

Austin says his brother has done well on the LIV Tour, and he’s optimistic about his outcome this week at Augusta.

