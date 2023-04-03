SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former CSU, College of Charleston student caddying for his brother at the Masters

Dustin Johnson’s caddy, Austin knows the famed golfer better than most.
Dustin Johnson’s caddy, Austin knows the famed golfer better than most.(Live 5)
By Raphael James
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCSC) - The first day of practice rounds have started in Augustana, and Dustin Johnson is always a fan favorite.

Dustin Johnson’s caddy, Austin knows the famed golfer better than most. Austin is the former PGA tour player’s brother and is working his golf bag during the practice rounds at Augusta National.

“We always have high expectations coming into the Masters, and any other majors,” Austin said.

Austin played basketball for Charleston Southern University and later attended the College of Charleston. He says he’s very excited about the Cougar’s hard work this year making the NCAA tournament and was rooting for the team to do well against San Diego State University in the first round.

”They played great against San Diego State. San Diego State is a heck of a team they made it all the way to the finals. So, we’ll see what happens tonight. Incredible year for the Cougs. I’m happy to see them get there and I’m pulling for them.” Austin said.

Austin says his brother has done well on the LIV Tour, and he’s optimistic about his outcome this week at Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day

Latest News

Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Fall Victim to Early Frames in Series Finale at #15 Campbell
The Stingrays clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Toledo
Stingrays Clinch Playoff Berth with Weekend Sweep
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel swept at Samford with an 8-2 loss on Sunday
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 19 Chants Sweep Georgia State With 8-6 10-Inning Win