Georgetown Co. teen shot at adoptive mother’s vehicle, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy is in custody after shooting a rifle at a vehicle driven by his adoptive mother.

The woman told deputies she was driving home from church on Sunday when a bullet struck the driver’s side window causing the flying glass to injure the woman.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says the woman drove back to the church where she met with deputies and medical staff.

Lesley said three firearms were found in the yard of a home on Rose Hill Road.

Deputies found evidence that bullets had been fired into the home while it was unoccupied.

The boy was taken into custody without incident, Lesley said.

