‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning lottery ticket.

The man said it was late when he remembered the ticket.

“I had to rub my eyes a few times to make sure I was seeing it right,” he said.

Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at the Rutledge Mart on Rutledge Avenue in Charleston.

“I’m just so elated,” the man said.

The winner said he wants to buy a house.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $200,000 is 1 in 720,000 in the Break the Bank game and three more top prizes are available.

Rutledge Mart received a commission of $2,000 for selling the ticket.

