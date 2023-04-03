McClellanville man arrested after domestic violence incident, deputies say

SC Lottery
Anthony Danny Mason, 51, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, deputies say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a McClellanville man is facing five charges in connection with an early-morning standoff.

Anthony Danny Mason, 51, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Deputies responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a home on Lineberry Lane to a report of a domestic violence incident, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A woman told deputies her husband had threatened her and prevented her and her daughter from escaping the home. The woman and her adult daughter eventually got out of the home and called for help, Knapp said.

Responding deputies called out for Mason, who they say emerged from the home and approached two deputies while holding a gun.

“He refused to drop the weapon and told deputies to leave before eventually retreating into the home,” Knapp said. “After subsequent attempts to call out the man were not successful, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.”

Mason walked out and surrendered without incident at about 8 a.m., deputies said.

No injuries were reported.

