SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant ready to start final expansion of Memorial Waterfront Park

Councilmember Gary Santos said a key part of the delay was the park’s interaction with the...
Councilmember Gary Santos said a key part of the delay was the park’s interaction with the Ravenel Bridge and the pandemic.(City of Mount Pleasant)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After several years of pandemic-related delays, Mount Pleasant is set to move forward with the final expansion of Memorial Waterfront Park under the Ravenel Bridge.

There’s not much on the site of the proposed project site across the park’s visitor center, but town leaders said that will be changing over the next year or so.

Councilmember Gary Santos said Monday the town wants to add a dog park, basketball courts, a splash pad, a new first responders memorial as well as more parking, workout stations and greenspace. All told, the project will cost just north of $5.5 million.

Town officials had planned to start construction around two years ago but ran into delays during the design and permitting process with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Santos said a key part of the delay was the park’s interaction with the Ravenel Bridge and the pandemic.

“When you’re working somebody like DOT, we got to be very careful that whatever we design, the bridge comes first,” Santos said. “We followed DOT. We allowed them to do whatever they needed to do first, and then once they finished, we were able to come in from behind them. DOT worked with us, and they finally gave us the approval to move ahead, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Santos said the project will go to the council’s next meeting, and according to the town’s website, they aim to start construction next month.

An estimated completion date is set for July 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at...
Charleston Police searching for burglary suspect
Anthony Danny Mason, 51, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two...
McClellanville man arrested after domestic violence incident, deputies say
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
No Fooling: Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in SC