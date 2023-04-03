Mt. Pleasant ready to start final expansion of Memorial Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After several years of pandemic-related delays, Mount Pleasant is set to move forward with the final expansion of Memorial Waterfront Park under the Ravenel Bridge.

There’s not much on the site of the proposed project site across the park’s visitor center, but town leaders said that will be changing over the next year or so.

Councilmember Gary Santos said Monday the town wants to add a dog park, basketball courts, a splash pad, a new first responders memorial as well as more parking, workout stations and greenspace. All told, the project will cost just north of $5.5 million.

Town officials had planned to start construction around two years ago but ran into delays during the design and permitting process with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Santos said a key part of the delay was the park’s interaction with the Ravenel Bridge and the pandemic.

“When you’re working somebody like DOT, we got to be very careful that whatever we design, the bridge comes first,” Santos said. “We followed DOT. We allowed them to do whatever they needed to do first, and then once they finished, we were able to come in from behind them. DOT worked with us, and they finally gave us the approval to move ahead, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Santos said the project will go to the council’s next meeting, and according to the town’s website, they aim to start construction next month.

An estimated completion date is set for July 2024.

