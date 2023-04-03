SC Lottery
No Fooling: Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in SC

South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth $50,000 each.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth $50,000 each.

A ticket purchased at the Murphy USA on West Ashley Circle in Charleston won in the Double Play drawing after the regular Powerball drawing by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The Double Play numbers were:

3-14-34-56-57 with a Powerball of 2

The second winning ticket was sold at RKBIZ LLC on Main Street in Travelers Rest.

Officials said that the ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the regular drawing Saturday night.

The winning numbers drawn were:

11-19-21-29-52 and a Powerball of 17

Winners have 180 days to from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds for both wins are 1 in 913,129.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

