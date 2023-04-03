SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day

Latest News

Red Orchids China Bistro announced it will close its doors for good on April 23.
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years
FILE - 1st Sgt. John Steed, right, leads military chants for troops from the Charlie 725 Main...
Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs