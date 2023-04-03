SC Lottery
S.C. food grades only a scan away for patrons

State health officials are making it easier to access restaurant inspection histories.
By Steven Ardary
Apr. 3, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are making it easier to access restaurant inspection histories.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is adding QR codes to food grade decals located at the main entrances of restaurants.

The code will take diners to the S.C. Food Grades web application so they can look up inspection reports with compliance and violation history.

“Our S.C. Food Grades app is a great resource for anyone interested in viewing recent inspection reports for their favorite restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores,” Sandra Craig, Director of DHEC’s Division of Food and Lead Risk Assessments, said. “By adding a QR code to every Food Grade decal, patrons can conveniently view information beyond the food grade alone.”

The agency inspects more than 22,000 retail food establishments including restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks and schools.

Craig said the addition of QR codes will allow customers easier access to the more detailed inspection reports.

