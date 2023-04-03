Tri-County gun violence council invites gun owners to share opinions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another gun violence forum hosted by the Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council brought a new group of panelists together Sunday to address gun owners directly.

The third community meeting included panelists with Charleston County, an army veteran and justice reform advocates inside of West Ashley High School.

“We got a social issue here, and a lot of it is encompassed around social conditioning,” Certified Firearms Instructor Antonia Mack-Hartsfield says.

The main issues discussed among the panel included open carry laws, reporting stolen guns, credentials to own a gun in the state and generally, if there is a gun problem in America.

“I think we really have society issues,” Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says. “This hits on many, many levels is multifaceted; it’s not a single issue. In my work and what I’ve seen, each family is different, each community is a little different.”

In a study of over 150 people across the Tri-County area, two out of three participants identified as being concerned about gun violence, according to information recorded by the council and the College of Charleston.

“Those weapons are built to destroy things,” James Moore, a U.S. Army Veteran and gun owner, says. “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about that, you know, nobody will argue that, but it’s a tool, it’s a tool that can be used incorrectly by the wrong people in the wrong hands.”

The study also found the most feasible solution in participants’ opinions is creating a public, readable and accessible database on local gun crime.

Loved ones of those who were killed because of gun violence and gun violence survivors like Wendell Manigault shared their opinions on problems as well.

“We hear about people getting shot and killed or we about them getting shot and being left with minor injuries, but for me, in my case, I got a shot and was left paralyzed from the neck down instantly, never to walk again,” Manigault says, recalling the 2002 incident. “Prior to this incident, I was up running, skipping, hopping and jumping independently.”

The next gun violence forum will be addressing all issues discussed at the previous three forums.

