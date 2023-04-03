SC Lottery
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years

Red Orchids China Bistro announced it will close its doors for good on April 23.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owners of the popular Red Orchids China Bistro restaurant in West Ashley have announced they will close their doors for good in April.

The announcement came Monday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Its last day of service is set for April 23, the post states.

The post cites construction plans for the Ashley Landing shopping center on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in which the restaurant is located as one of the reasons for the closure. The developers of the shopping center announced in February they plan to redevelop the shopping center, including moving the existing Publix grocery store to the other side of the property, which would impact several businesses.

Once the new Publix is open, the old one will be torn down and multifamily housing would be built in its place. That multifamily housing could be apartments, condominiums or a combination of both, although the initial proposal did not specify.

The post also lists a shortage of staff and “skyrocketing inflation” as contributing factors to the decision to close.

“This is the only place I want Chinese food from!” one Yelp reviewer said.

“We are Red Orchid regulars and the food is always excellent,” another said.

“The laughter and joy we’ve shared and the meaningful relationships we have built throughout two decades will be most treasured,” the post states. “It pulls on the heartstrings, but let’s celebrate the closure of this chapter together. Hope to see you soon.”

