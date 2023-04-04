SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A teenager was killed after getting stuck in a sand hole in Minnesota last week.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on March 28 to report that a 14-year-old was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures on the teen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning...
‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria
The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is...
Folly Beach police investigating weekend hit-and-run crash
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest