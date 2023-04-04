SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. becomes first in state to implement green space tax

The new tax starts May 1.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County residents will soon see a difference in the sales taxes they’ve been paying.

Starting May 1, the county will implement a 1% county green space local tax, making it the first in the state to implement this tax.

As a result, the sales tax rate in the area will increase from 6% to 7%.

According to county officials, the Green Space program will preserve open spaces, protect natural resources, as well as provide land for recreation.

The tax will allow the county to purchase land to protect it from development.

The tax will last for two years or until $100 million has been collected.

