SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. Schools open new student registration for 2023-2024 school year

New student registration opens for the Berkeley County School District Tuesday.
New student registration opens for the Berkeley County School District Tuesday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - New student registration opens for the Berkeley County School District Tuesday.

The online registration portal allows students who are new to the district or returning to the district to complete the registration and upload the required documents.

The registration is only for new students which are classified as:

  • Students who are New to the district
  • Students who previously attended BCSD but are returning to BCSD after a separation from the district.
  • Students who are qualified to enroll in Pre-K4 (CERDEP/Child Development)
  • Students who are enrolling in Kindergarten for the first time (not previously in PK in BCSD)
  • Moving from one school to another (change of address)

A link to the district’s registration portal can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning...
‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win

Latest News

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess speaks at his mayoral campaign kick off on April...
Burgess kicks off mayoral campaign Monday night
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Burgess kicks off mayoral campaign Monday night
The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is...
Folly Beach police investigating weekend hit-and-run crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District moves to dismiss lawsuit by former staff attorney