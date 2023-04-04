Berkeley Co. Schools open new student registration for 2023-2024 school year

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - New student registration opens for the Berkeley County School District Tuesday.

The online registration portal allows students who are new to the district or returning to the district to complete the registration and upload the required documents.

The registration is only for new students which are classified as:

Students who are New to the district

Students who previously attended BCSD but are returning to BCSD after a separation from the district.

Students who are qualified to enroll in Pre-K4 (CERDEP/Child Development)

Students who are enrolling in Kindergarten for the first time (not previously in PK in BCSD)

Moving from one school to another (change of address)

A link to the district’s registration portal can be found here.

