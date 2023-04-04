Burgess kicks off mayoral campaign Monday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess officially kicked off his mayoral campaign.

Speaking to supporters at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church Life Center Monday night, Burgess urged the citizens of North Charleston to come together.

“I am pledging 100% to work tirelessly for you all. All day, all night,” Burgess said. “Working tirelessly for the businesses in our city. Because we as a people can do a whole lot of things, but we’ve got to come together.”

The event was his first since officially announcing his intentions to run for mayor of North Charleston.

Last month, Burgess announced he would be resigning from his position as police chief in early May. He’s held that position since 2018.

In an interview last week, Burgess talked about his upbringing and how it shaped him.

“So why not me, why not me,” Burgess said last week. “I was born and raised there I played sports there, I attend church there, my kids were born there, my wife is from there, my mother and my father was from there. I did everything in North Charleston, I am North Charleston.”

Burgess reflected on his upbringing Monday night.

“What Liberty Hill had and Liberty Hill has made me a better person because I wanted to do better,” Burgess said. “I wanted to have more.”

Right now, there are two others officially declared for the race.

One is longtime North Charleston council member Rhonda Jerome who has worked for the city for nearly 20 years.

The second is John Singletary a local business owner and North Charleston native who is a familiar name in the mayoral race as this is his third time running.

