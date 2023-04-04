SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Burgess kicks off mayoral campaign Monday night

North Charleston Police Chief Reggis Burgess kicked off his mayoral campaign Monday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess officially kicked off his mayoral campaign.

Speaking to supporters at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church Life Center Monday night, Burgess urged the citizens of North Charleston to come together.

“I am pledging 100% to work tirelessly for you all. All day, all night,” Burgess said. “Working tirelessly for the businesses in our city. Because we as a people can do a whole lot of things, but we’ve got to come together.”

The event was his first since officially announcing his intentions to run for mayor of North Charleston.

Last month, Burgess announced he would be resigning from his position as police chief in early May. He’s held that position since 2018.

In an interview last week, Burgess talked about his upbringing and how it shaped him.

“So why not me, why not me,” Burgess said last week. “I was born and raised there I played sports there, I attend church there, my kids were born there, my wife is from there, my mother and my father was from there. I did everything in North Charleston, I am North Charleston.”

Burgess reflected on his upbringing Monday night.

“What Liberty Hill had and Liberty Hill has made me a better person because I wanted to do better,” Burgess said. “I wanted to have more.”

Right now, there are two others officially declared for the race.

One is longtime North Charleston council member Rhonda Jerome who has worked for the city for nearly 20 years.

The second is John Singletary a local business owner and North Charleston native who is a familiar name in the mayoral race as this is his third time running.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning...
‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Burgess kicks off mayoral campaign Monday night
The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is...
Folly Beach police investigating weekend hit-and-run crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District moves to dismiss lawsuit by former staff attorney
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant ready to start final expansion of Memorial Waterfront Park