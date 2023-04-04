Charleston County likely to approve inmate medical provider despite objections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is expected to hold a final vote Tuesday night to approve a contract for a new medical services provider for the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The contract for the current provider, Wellpath, is set to expire in less than 90 days.

“We do have a time problem because the new vendor is supposed to come online July 1, and they’ll be getting their things ready before that and the outgoing vendor Wellpath will be helping out for about 30 days after the new vendor comes in to make things make a smooth transition,” County Council Chairman Herbert R. Sass III said.

Last week, the finance committee voted 7-0 in favor of awarding the contract to VitalCore Health Strategies after a selection committee ranked it first out of three bidders by a significant margin.

Two council members, Jenny Honeycutt and Henry Darby did not attend.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano expressed her concerns about the selection and the process, claiming that county council does not have all the facts to make a final vote.

“We’ve been saying no and I’m going to continue to say no and I’m going to say no when they vote. The fact the matter is, you know, they’re basing their decision on money and not on quality of care,” Graziano said. “And the people in this building are members are our community. They deserve the same level of care that they would get if they were not in this facility. We cannot cut corners on that.”

Sass says they have to follow the process.

“I know the sheriff has a vendor that she would like the contract to be awarded to. We, unfortunately, cannot consider anybody unless they go through the procurement process and that is the law and that’s how we have to proceed,” Sass said. " I know they’ve gone through the process in the proper way to get to this point. I don’t see any other way to go forward other than the vendor that we have suggested to get through tonight and be voted on.”

Sass says unless there is a significant development, council will most likely vote to award the contract.

Councilman Joe Boykin, who says he has had extensive conversations with the sheriff, also agreed that there would have to be “earth-shattering” information to come to light that hasn’t in the last week for council members to change their votes.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp confirmed Graziano would “definitely” attend the meeting.

It is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall.

