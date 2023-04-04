SC Lottery
Classroom Champions: School nurse needs care items for her clinic

Memminger Elementary School nurse Diana Cox is trying to help her students cope with the stress of having to visit the school nurse's office.(Diana Cox)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County school nurse is working to help make going to the nurse’s office a little less frightening for students.

Memminger Elementary School nurses Diana Cox and Cynthia O’Brien see at least 30 students a day at their school’s clinic. Students come in for anything from cuts and bruises to broken bones and stomach aches.

Cox says anytime a child comes through her doors, the goal is to not only take care of the emergency but also put that child at ease.

“Our goal is to make the children as comfortable as possible and some can decrease their anxiety,” Cox says.

To help, Cox is looking to get some supplies meant to be used as a distraction for students while they are getting medical help at school. For her Donor’s Choose project, Cox is asking for items like coloring books, tablets, fidget toys, and play dough.

“It would benefit the children and will aid in making my job easier and the end goal is to make it as comfortable as possible,” Cox says.

She says needs more supplies to restock the clinic and is asking for help in the form of donations. Cox is also asking for a few emergency supplies like gauze, tape and Band-Aids to go into a first aid kit for field trips the school takes.

You can help this Charleston County School nurse and her students by clicking here and donating to this Donor’s Choose project.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

