SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Red Orchids China Bistro will close on April 23, its owners said on its Facebook page.
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years

Latest News

A group of teenagers is in custody after they allegedly broke into a newly built home and...
Teens accused of breaking into home, throwing party and sleeping in owner’s bed
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking grey whales.
Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking grey whales
FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria