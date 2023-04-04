SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Co. receives $35M for conservation, looking for additional projects

Councilmember Jay Byars said the county is looking for more conservation projects to put the...
Councilmember Jay Byars said the county is looking for more conservation projects to put the $35 million toward.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has received tens of millions of dollars to be used for conservation after voters passed the latest one cent sales tax in November.

Councilmember Jay Byars said Tuesday they have $35 million set aside for conservation and environmental projects, the most in the county’s history.

Byars said the money could be used to buy around 140 acres near Ashley River Park, off Bacons Bridge Road, as part of a planned expansion. That’s not all the money could be used for, however.

It can also be used for building walking trails and keeping land targeted for development untouched. It cannot be used for building ballfields.

Byars said the county is looking for more conservation projects to put the $35 million toward.

He also said maintaining greenspace in the county is a high priority for council, as the Lowcountry grows.

“We understand that we’re under tremendous growth pressure, and people want to live here,” Byars said. “We also want to protect those places that are special. We want to be able to remind our kids and grandkids why this place is special. We don’t want to see it be overbuilt and overdeveloped. This gives us an opportunity to conserve those places.”

Byars said the money will go for the next 15 years, lining up with the length of the sales tax.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Red Orchids China Bistro will close on April 23, its owners said on its Facebook page.
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years

Latest News

Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Kim Whittaker is injured after falling off her bike on an uneven sidewalk on Orangeburg Road....
Summerville cyclists demand better sidewalks to prevent more accidents
Big plans are approved for an affordable housing complex in West Ashley. The news sparked...
78-unit complex brining opportunities and challenges to West Ashley
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville cyclists demand better sidewalks to prevent more accidents