Dorchester Co. receives $35M for conservation, looking for additional projects

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has received tens of millions of dollars to be used for conservation after voters passed the latest one cent sales tax in November.

Councilmember Jay Byars said Tuesday they have $35 million set aside for conservation and environmental projects, the most in the county’s history.

Byars said the money could be used to buy around 140 acres near Ashley River Park, off Bacons Bridge Road, as part of a planned expansion. That’s not all the money could be used for, however.

It can also be used for building walking trails and keeping land targeted for development untouched. It cannot be used for building ballfields.

Byars said the county is looking for more conservation projects to put the $35 million toward.

He also said maintaining greenspace in the county is a high priority for council, as the Lowcountry grows.

“We understand that we’re under tremendous growth pressure, and people want to live here,” Byars said. “We also want to protect those places that are special. We want to be able to remind our kids and grandkids why this place is special. We don’t want to see it be overbuilt and overdeveloped. This gives us an opportunity to conserve those places.”

Byars said the money will go for the next 15 years, lining up with the length of the sales tax.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.