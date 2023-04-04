Dorchester Paws stresses importance of pet microchips, keeping info updated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter is urging pet owners to keep their pet’s microchip information up to date.

If your pet got out and ended up at a shelter, vet clinic or hospital, would they have a way to get in contact with you?

Dorchester Paws is finding the answer to be no, too often. They say they have more than a handful of dogs they know have owners but can’t get ahold of them.

The shelter says they have about 10 dogs right now that are microchipped, but for a lot of them, the contact information for their owners is inaccurate.

They want to remind owners who already have their pet microchipped to make sure the information is up to date and encourage those who don’t have their pet chipped, to do so.

The shelter says by getting your pet chipped and making sure information is always accurate, it’s a win-win for them, for you, and for your pet.

“We have reunited pets within 10 minutes of receiving them,” Director of Shelter Operations at Dorchester Paws April Howard said. “Somebody brings it in, we call and they’re like ‘oh my gosh he just got out I was looking for him,’ and they come right away. That’s the beauty of microchips. If they’re kept up to date and working, you don’t have to worry or stress about where your pet is and if they’re safe.”

One dog in their care, Skeeter, is microchipped, but the shelter has been reaching out to his owner for eight days now.

The phone number registered with Skeeter’s chip is no longer in service, and they aren’t having luck with email either.

Skeeter is just one example of numerous dogs that come into Dorchester Paws with a chip but unfortunately won’t be reunited with their original owner.

Dorchester Paws, located at 136 4 Paws Ln., Summerville is open every day from 12-5 p.m.

The shelter hosted a microchip clinic already this year and plan to host two more, one in the fall and one in the winter.

