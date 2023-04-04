SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Paws stresses importance of pet microchips, keeping info updated

Dorchester Paws says they have more than a handful of dogs they know have owners but can’t get...
Dorchester Paws says they have more than a handful of dogs they know have owners but can’t get ahold of them.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter is urging pet owners to keep their pet’s microchip information up to date.

If your pet got out and ended up at a shelter, vet clinic or hospital, would they have a way to get in contact with you?

Dorchester Paws is finding the answer to be no, too often. They say they have more than a handful of dogs they know have owners but can’t get ahold of them.

The shelter says they have about 10 dogs right now that are microchipped, but for a lot of them, the contact information for their owners is inaccurate.

They want to remind owners who already have their pet microchipped to make sure the information is up to date and encourage those who don’t have their pet chipped, to do so.

The shelter says by getting your pet chipped and making sure information is always accurate, it’s a win-win for them, for you, and for your pet.

“We have reunited pets within 10 minutes of receiving them,” Director of Shelter Operations at Dorchester Paws April Howard said. “Somebody brings it in, we call and they’re like ‘oh my gosh he just got out I was looking for him,’ and they come right away. That’s the beauty of microchips. If they’re kept up to date and working, you don’t have to worry or stress about where your pet is and if they’re safe.”

One dog in their care, Skeeter, is microchipped, but the shelter has been reaching out to his owner for eight days now.

The phone number registered with Skeeter’s chip is no longer in service, and they aren’t having luck with email either.

Skeeter is just one example of numerous dogs that come into Dorchester Paws with a chip but unfortunately won’t be reunited with their original owner.

Dorchester Paws, located at 136 4 Paws Ln., Summerville is open every day from 12-5 p.m.

The shelter hosted a microchip clinic already this year and plan to host two more, one in the fall and one in the winter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Red Orchids China Bistro will close on April 23, its owners said on its Facebook page.
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years

Latest News

Big plans are approved for an affordable housing complex in West Ashley. The news sparked...
78-unit complex brining opportunities and challenges to West Ashley
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Charleston County Council is expected to approve a contract for a new medical provider for the...
Charleston County likely to approve inmate medical provider despite objections