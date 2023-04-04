SC Lottery
Folly Beach police investigating weekend hit-and-run crash

The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is...
The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is connected to a weekend hit and run.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is connected to a weekend hit and run.

Officers are searching a red, 4-door sedan believed to be a 2016 Nissan Altima. No photos of the vehicle were released.

Officers said the crash happened just north of the crosswalk at the intersection of Center Street and West Cooper Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said the pedestrian was hit as they were walking across the roadway.

Witnesses gave conflicted directions of travel of the vehicle after the incident, officers said.

Anyone with information, photo or video is asked to contact the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-588-2433 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

