Fried put on IL by Braves after hurting hamstring in opener

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.

Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 opening day win at Washington on Thursday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett before Thursday night’s game at St. Louis.

Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.

