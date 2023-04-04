Mount Pleasant man arrested on child porn charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing a dozen charges connected to the sexual exploitation of children.

David Thomas Kurtz is is charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which they say led them to Kurtz. Investigators say Kurtz possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on Saturday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Jail records state a judge set bond at $10,000 on each of the 12 charges. Kurtz has since posted bond and has been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

