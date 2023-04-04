SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant man arrested on child porn charges

David Thomas Kurtz faces 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to...
David Thomas Kurtz faces 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing a dozen charges connected to the sexual exploitation of children.

David Thomas Kurtz is is charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which they say led them to Kurtz. Investigators say Kurtz possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on Saturday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Jail records state a judge set bond at $10,000 on each of the 12 charges. Kurtz has since posted bond and has been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning...
‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win

Latest News

New student registration opens for the Berkeley County School District Tuesday.
Berkeley Co. Schools open new student registration for 2023-2024 school year
The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety is searching for a vehicle they believe is...
Folly Beach police investigating weekend hit-and-run crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Schools open new student registration for 2023-2024 school year
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Folly Beach police investigating weekend hit-and-run crash