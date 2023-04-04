SC Lottery
Orangeburg man arrested in fatal shooting

Marion Aiken Jr., 31, us charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission...
Marion Aiken Jr., 31, us charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested an Orangeburg man Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

Marion Aiken Jr., 31, us charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Aiken was arrested Monday in connection with the March 27 shooting at a home on Muriel Street where deputies found the victim, identified as Darryl Holloway, unresponsive on a porch.

“This has been a non-stop investigation to find this individual involved in this senseless, senseless shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “For some reason, these individuals think they are smarter than the last guy who was caught. This shows them to be wrong. Again.”

Court documents state investigators have a statement from a witness to the shooting as well as an audio and video recording.

Aiken was arraigned Tuesday, Walker said.

