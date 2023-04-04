SC Lottery
Planning Commission to consider new Goose Creek development

By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A vacant lot in Goose Creek could soon become a new neighborhood with homes for dozens of families.

The city’s planning commission is set to consider rezoning the property on Red Bank near Wisteria Road at Tuesday’s meeting.

This new proposed neighborhood currently called Avalon Point Planned Development would have 142 single-family homes and townhomes which some business owners say would be beneficial for them.

The city of Goose Creek said the proposed neighborhood would have a mix of commercial and residential properties as well as things like schools or other educational facilities.  This all would be accessible for pedestrians through a system of trails and paths connecting the neighborhood to the main roads.

The city said the developer will create a traffic impact analysis and the state Department of Transportation will then determine if improvements must be made on these roads.

Nearly 30 acres would serve as a residential area with 3 acres for commercial buildings. The city said recommending single-family homes and townhomes in this development will attract residents of varying income levels and lifestyles.

Owner of Kelly Auto Sales Sam Kelly whose business is located directly across from the property on Red Bank Road is not worried about the development creating traffic. He says this neighborhood would help support local small businesses.

“I think it’s good,” Kelly said. “I think it’ll be really good for businesses in the area. I think Goose Creek has kind of been behind the times for a while. So I think that’ll be really good for this business and really good for other businesses in the area as well.”

Tuesday’s meeting will be at city hall at 6 p.m. For more information on the city’s plans for this development click here.

