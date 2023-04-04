Rep. Mace discusses bill that would ban offshore drilling as it moves forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You won’t see any oil rigs off the Palmetto State shore, and one Lowcountry Representative said that’s a big win for the South Carolina coastline.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace got an offshore drilling ban solidified in a house bill dubbed the “Low Energy Cost Act,” that passed in the U.S. House-- it’s now headed to the Senate.

The vote passed 225 to 204.

The congresswoman said she made a promise to protect our coastline when she was sworn into office, and it’s a promise she’s working to keep.

Rep. Mace said a ban on offshore oil drilling would positively impact our coastal community that relies so much on major industries like tourism and fishing.

“The tourism industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry in the Lowcountry. People come here because we have clean beaches, clean water, beautiful landscapes, oak trees, swamps, cypress trees, you name it,” Mace said. “It’s just a beautiful setting and we want to make sure we keep our environment clean, and no one wants to see an oil rig off South Carolina’s coast.”

She said an oil spill would cause unimaginable damage to our state in a number of ways.

“That would very much be an environmental disaster and an economic disaster for tourism in our state,” Mace said. “It’s important to protect our number one industry in the Lowcountry which is tourism.”

Senior Energy Program Director at the Coastal Conservation League Eddy Moore said offshore drilling can be catastrophic.

“Tourism is the largest business in South Carolina. And so, it’s a threat to the beach, to the marsh, to the property values, to the livelihoods,” Moore said. “There’s little that you could come up with that would be more of a threat to our environment and to our economy than starting up offshore drilling.”

Moore’s been working to prohibit offshore drilling since 2014.

He said it’s heartening to see Mace take action on such an important issue.

“Anywhere you live in South Carolina the coast is valuable to you. This is where people take their families to vacation, they expect to pass that on to their children,” Moore said.

But there’s at least one industry who said they could benefit from oil rigs off our coast-

Lowcountry Charter Captain Cody Margate said fish are attracted to oil rigs.

“Fish are attracted to structure for bait, for a habitat to live in, something to feel safe on,” Margate said.

He said oil drilling off the coast could boost the deep-sea fishing industry in the Lowcountry, as long as there wasn’t an oil spill.

“We’ve gone a long time without it. But if we did end up getting offshore drilling and we had those barges out there, those big oil rigs, I mean fishing would be off the charts,” Margate said.

Mace said it’s up in the air where this bill goes.

“It’s why it’s so important that we work together in a bipartisan and nonpartisan way so that the bills we do work on in The House can make it to the Senate and make it to the President’s desk to be signed into law,” Mace said.

It’s now on the way to the Senate, where it will have to pass before landing on President Biden’s desk.

