SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Man faces attempted murder charge after running woman over with car

Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence,...
Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing charges after police say he hit a woman with his car last summer.

Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on June 22 just before 7 a.m. at Centre Pointe ER on Emmett Davis Jr. Ave. in North Charleston. An incident report states police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim and a witness told them Richardson followed them to the hospital, according to the report.

Investigators reviewed security video and determined Richardson and the victim exchanged words before the victim went into the ER, the report states. As the victim and the witness walked into the ER, Richardson reportedly put his vehicle into reverse, hit the woman and drove away.

Jail records state Richardson was arrested on Monday. He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Red Orchids China Bistro will close on April 23, its owners said on its Facebook page.
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years

Latest News

Dorchester Paws says they have more than a handful of dogs they know have owners but can’t get...
Dorchester Paws stresses importance of pet microchips, keeping info updated
Charleston County Council is expected to approve a contract for a new medical provider for the...
Charleston County likely to approve inmate medical provider despite objections
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Kim Whittaker is injured after falling off her bike on an uneven sidewalk on Orangeburg Road....
Summerville cyclists demand better sidewalks to prevent more accidents