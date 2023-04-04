Report: Man faces attempted murder charge after running woman over with car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing charges after police say he hit a woman with his car last summer.

Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on June 22 just before 7 a.m. at Centre Pointe ER on Emmett Davis Jr. Ave. in North Charleston. An incident report states police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim and a witness told them Richardson followed them to the hospital, according to the report.

Investigators reviewed security video and determined Richardson and the victim exchanged words before the victim went into the ER, the report states. As the victim and the witness walked into the ER, Richardson reportedly put his vehicle into reverse, hit the woman and drove away.

Jail records state Richardson was arrested on Monday. He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

